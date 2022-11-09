Israel’s President Set to Announce Candidate to Form Next Government on Sunday

President Isaac Herzog is set on Sunday to pick the Knesset candidate who will be tasked with forming the next government in Israel.

Herzog announced the schedule after being presented with the official results of Israel’s fifth election in less than four years, which was held on Nov. 1. Starting on Wednesday, Herzog will host a two-day “intensive marathon” of consultations with representatives of all elected parties to hear their recommendations of who should be granted with the mandate, according to a statement from the President’s Office.

“I appeal to all elected officials and say: alongside a vibrant and vital political debate, alongside victories and decision-making, alongside a refusal to make concessions on one’s worldview—it is absolutely forbidden under any circumstances to forgo our togetherness,” Herzog said. “The responsibility for this lies with all of us, but in the political realm it lies first and foremost on every side in our legislature; on all the various factions.”

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is the most likely candidate to be tasked with forming a governing coalition after his Likud party emerged as the largest party in parliament with 32 seats. Together with allied right-wing parties, the Netanyahu bloc has a majority of 64 seats in Israel’s 120-member parliament.

Likud representatives were received at the President’s Residence on Wednesday and formally recommended to Herzog for Netanyahu to be tasked with forming a government.

“High voter turnout found expression across the full Israeli mosaic. From all sectors and communities, from all corners of the land and its society,” Herzog said. “This is what I shall see before my eyes during the consultations I shall hold.”

“Aggressive disagreement is destructive disagreement,” he continued. “Disagreement that eliminates others, denies their legitimacy, and labels them as enemies is a form of disagreement that pulls the rug out from under our feet and makes us forget the eternal truth, the eternal Israeli partnership.”