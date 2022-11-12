Saturday, November 12th | 18 Heshvan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Weapons Stolen from Israeli Military Base

Bahrain Holds Parliament Polls; Rights Groups Slam ‘Repressive’ Climate

‘Abhorrent’: State Department Slams Ben-Gvir Appearance at Kahane Memorial Event

Israel’s Herzog Lashes Arab Lawmaker Over Pro-Terrorist Remarks

UN Votes to Seek ICJ Opinion on Israeli ‘Occupation’

Cucumbers: The Early Roots of Israel’s ‘Start-up Nation’

Sports Journalist’s Defense of Kyrie Irving Is a Disgrace

Don’t Get Hysterical Over Israel’s Election

Rocks Thrown at Manhattan Jewish Day School

“Israel Is Part of Who I Am”: College Student and Activist Emily Austin Discusses Antisemitism, the NBA, and Jewish Identity

November 12, 2022 11:02 am
0

Weapons Stolen from Israeli Military Base

avatar by i24 News

A general view shows the town of Majdal Shams near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights March 25, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad

i24 NewsIndividuals broke into an Israeli military base in Tznovar of the northern Golan Heights on Friday night and stole more than 100,000 munitions, Hebrew media reported Saturday.

According to Kan public broadcaster, the thieves managed to enter the base to carry out their operation without anyone noticing. Israel’s army opened an investigation with the Shin Bet internal security service to determine the circumstances of the theft.

Last month, unidentified persons broke into the ammunition warehouse of the Sde Yemen base in the southern Negev region from where they stole around 30,000 cartridges of weapons from the Givati ​​brigade.

After the incident, the base’s surveillance was reinforced and its defenses were improved.

For several years, Israel’s army has been confronted with robberies in its bases committed by both soldiers and criminal gangs.

It is feared that the stolen ammunition will be used in future terrorist attacks.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.