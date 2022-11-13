Israel Readies Diplomatic Response to Palestinian Resolution at UN

Israel is working on a security and diplomatic response to the United Nation’s resolution seeking an International Court of Justice (ICJ) opinion on the country’s “occupation” of Palestinian territories, including east Jerusalem, outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced on Sunday.

The UN proposal, initiated by the Palestinian Authority but officially submitted by Nicaragua, passed on Friday with 98 votes in favor, 17 against and 52 abstentions at the UN General Assembly Fourth Committee. It still needs the passage of the General Assembly plenary to become official.

“The path to resolving the conflict does not pass through the halls of the UN or other international bodies,” Lapid said Sunday. “The Palestinian move at the UN will have consequences.”

On Sunday, Lapid conducted diplomatic and security meetings and discussions, before giving instructions to prepare a set of security and diplomatic responses to the Palestinian move at the UN, his office said in a statement.

“This is another unilateral Palestinian move which undermines the basic principles for resolving the conflict and may harm any possibility for a future process,” Lapid warned. “This step will not change the reality on the ground, nor will it help the Palestinian people in any way; it may even result in an escalation.”

Specifically, the resolution calls on the ICJ to “render an advisory opinion” on Israel’s “prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of the Palestinian territory.”

Countries, including the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Germany, Austria, and the Czech Republic, voted against the resolution.

Israel Ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor thanked the German government for objecting to what he called a “unilateral Palestinian action which will only be an obstacle to any future process,” in the conflict.

Meanwhile, other countries including, Russia, Belgium, Luxembourg, Ukraine, Bahrain, Egypt, and United Arab Emirates voted in favor.

Israel’s Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg Idit Rosenzweig-Abu lamented “how disappointing it is to see Belgium and Luxembourg again out of the EU mainstream and in the anti-Israeli fringes.”

Israel’s Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky called Kyiv’s decision “extremely disappointing,” in particular as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is appealing to Israeli leaders to supply weaponry to combat the ongoing Russian invasion.

“Supporting anti Israeli initiatives in the UN doesn’t help to build trust between Israel and the Ukraine,” said Brodsky.

Lapid urged the countries that voted in favor of the proposal to reconsider their position and object it when it’s voted upon at the UN General Assembly.