November 17, 2022 2:53 pm
Gaza: At Least 21 Reportedly Killed in Fire in Jabalia Camp

avatar by i24 News

A Palestinian youth on a bicycle looks on as a boy sits on a wall in Jabalia refugee camp, one of the most densely populated areas in the world. May 5, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem.

i24 NewsAt least 21 people were killed on Thursday night in Gaza when a fire engulfed a residential building in the Jabalia Palestinian refugee camp, according to Hebrew and Palestinian media reports.

Initial reports indicated that 14 children were among the victims, as well as five women and two men, including Ahmed Abu Raya, who serves as the head of a bureau in the Hamas Ministry of Labor.

Palestinian media reported that several more people were injured in the blaze.

The fire reportedly started after birthday candles were lit, igniting a large amount of diesel stored in the structure.

A total of 28 people were in the building at the time.

The Jabalia Camp is located north of Gaza City, near a village of the same name.

This is a developing story.

