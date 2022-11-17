Israel Completes ‘Successful’ Interception Test of Naval Iron Dome

Israel said Thursday it completed the interception test needed for the operation of a naval model of the Iron Dome air defense system.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz called the test a “groundbreaking technological process” marking a “significant milestone” for Israel’s naval defense abilities.

“Israel is continuing to build and strengthen its defense and attack capabilities – and will continue to keep its defensive edge in the area, protect its assets, its infrastructure and first and foremost – the lives and safety of the citizens of Israel,” Gantz stated.

In a joint statement, the Israeli Navy, the Defense Ministry’s Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems announced that the advanced interception test of the C-Dome Naval Iron Dome system was conducted aboard the Sa’ar-6 class INS Oz corvette missile ship.

The C-Dome is part of Israel’s multi-tier defense array developed against advanced threats from Iranian proxies with the capability to intercept rockets, cruise missiles and drones launched from the sea and the air to guard the country’s strategic assets, including off-shore natural gas rigs.

The final test for the operation of the naval Iron Dome comes after this week’s Iranian-led attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on an oil tanker operated by an Israeli-owned company off the coast of Oman.

“The maritime arena has changed, thus leading to wider responsibilities and more extensive operational tasks for the Israeli Navy,” said Admiral Guy Goldfarb, Deputy Commander in Chief & Chief of Staff of the Israeli Navy. “The Israeli Navy is at the height of the advanced operationalization of the Sa’ar 6 corvettes, currently taking place at record speed.”

“The Sa’ar 6 corvettes will be a central means of protecting the Exclusive Economic Zone and ensuring the State of Israel’s maritime superiority,” Goldfarb remarked.