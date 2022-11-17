Thursday, November 17th | 23 Heshvan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Far Right Party Withdraws Bid to Chair French Parliament’s Antisemitism Study Group

Israel Completes ‘Successful’ Interception Test of Naval Iron Dome

Pregnant Jewish Woman Verbally Abused by London Cab Driver In Latest UK Antisemitic Outrage

Kanye West’s Antisemitism Makes Us Stronger

Iran’s Missiles Keep Russian Invasion of Ukraine Alive

The PA: Marrying 72 Virgins in Paradise Is Better Than Marrying & Having a Family

The Meaning of Jewish Burials

It’s Time for Israel to Untie the American Apron Strings

Israeli PM Netanyahu Will ‘Think About How He Can Help’ Ukraine With Defense, Says Zelensky

Iran Accuses Israel, Western Spy Services of Plotting Iranian Civil War

November 17, 2022 1:22 pm
0

Israel Completes ‘Successful’ Interception Test of Naval Iron Dome

avatar by Sharon Wrobel

A photograph of the C-Dome Naval Iron Dome Test on November 16, 2022. Israel Ministry of Defense Spokesperson’s Office

Israel said Thursday it completed the interception test needed for the operation of a naval model of the Iron Dome air defense system.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz called the test a “groundbreaking technological process” marking a “significant milestone” for Israel’s naval defense abilities.

“Israel is continuing to build and strengthen its defense and attack capabilities – and will continue to keep its defensive edge in the area, protect its assets, its infrastructure and first and foremost – the lives and safety of the citizens of Israel,” Gantz stated.

In a joint statement, the Israeli Navy, the Defense Ministry’s Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems announced that the advanced interception test of the C-Dome Naval Iron Dome system was conducted aboard the Sa’ar-6 class INS Oz corvette missile ship.

Related coverage

November 16, 2022 7:04 pm
0

Harvard University Had Most Campus Antisemitic Incidents Last Year: Report

Harvard University had the most antisemitic incidents on college campuses during the 2021-2022 academic year, according to a new report...

The C-Dome is part of Israel’s multi-tier defense array developed against advanced threats from Iranian proxies with the capability to intercept rockets, cruise missiles and drones launched from the sea and the air to guard the country’s strategic assets, including off-shore natural gas rigs.

The final test for the operation of the naval Iron Dome comes after this week’s Iranian-led attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on an oil tanker operated by an Israeli-owned company off the coast of Oman.

“The maritime arena has changed, thus leading to wider responsibilities and more extensive operational tasks for the Israeli Navy,” said Admiral Guy Goldfarb, Deputy Commander in Chief & Chief of Staff of the Israeli Navy. “The Israeli Navy is at the height of the advanced operationalization of the Sa’ar 6 corvettes, currently taking place at record speed.”

“The Sa’ar 6 corvettes will be a central means of protecting the Exclusive Economic Zone and ensuring the State of Israel’s maritime superiority,” Goldfarb remarked.

 

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.