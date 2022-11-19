Saturday, November 19th | 25 Heshvan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Clashes in West Bank’s Hebron During Jewish Celebration

Canada’s Spy Agency Investigating Iranian Death Threats

Gay People Living Under Radar in Qatar Prepare Warily for World Cup

Four Syrian Soldiers Killed in Israeli ‘Air Aggression’ – State Media

Gantz in Greece Calls for ‘Strong Regional Ties’ Against Iranian Threat

US, France, Germany, UK Welcome IAEA Resolution Calling for Iranian Cooperation with Nuclear Probe

Munich Theater Cancels ‘Antisemitic’ Play

Germany “Irritated” by FIFA Over Human Rights in Qatar, Iran

Israel ‘Will Start Helping Ukraine With Defense Systems,’ Former IDF Officer Now Fighting Russian Forces Predicts

Deceased Islamic Preacher Gets Equally Radical Successor Who Also Hates Israel

November 19, 2022 1:24 pm
0

Clashes in West Bank’s Hebron During Jewish Celebration

avatar by i24 News

The Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

i24 NewsThe West Bank city of Hebron saw violent clashes on Saturday as Jewish Israelis spent the weekend in the city for an annual pilgrimage tradition.

Jewish Israelis reportedly marched throughout Palestinian areas of the city on Saturday morning, flying Israeli flags. In response, Palestinians threw stones at the Israelis.

Additionally, reports note that Israel Police and Border Police blocked roads leading in and out of Hebron, turning away those attempting to enter the city.

The Jewish Israelis were in Hebron to celebrate the reading of the Torah portion Chayei Sarah, which tells the story of the biblical figure of Abraham purchasing the Cave of the Patriarchs, located in Hebron, as a burial place for his wife, the matriarch Sarah.

Related coverage

November 18, 2022 9:09 am
0

Azerbaijan Will Open Embassy in Israel

i24 News - The Azerbaijani parliament on Friday made the historic decision to open an embassy in Israel. The embassy in...

Each year, thousands of Jews gather in Hebron to celebrate the Shabbat when Chayei Sarah is read.

In a separate occurrence on Friday night, one of the bodyguards of far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir was wounded in an altercation in Hebron. The guard was sent to a hospital for medical treatment with no immediate information on his condition being available.

Hebron also saw masked settlers throwing stones at Palestinian homes on Friday night, smashing windows and a car windshield, according to the Yesh Din NGO. Earlier that morning, a Palestinian teenager was arrested with a knife near the city.

The West Bank city of Hebron is unique as it is under shared Israeli-Palestinian control, with the Palestinian Authority responsible for roughly 80 percent of the city.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.