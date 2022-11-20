‘Money Time!’ Floyd Mayweather Spotted on Surprise Visit to Jerusalem

i24 News – Famous American boxer Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. turned grocery shopping into a show for Israelis who happened to be at the popular Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem over the weekend.

Pictures and videos posted on social media show the boxing star casually walking through the streets of the Old city surrounded by fans, who are offering Mayweather advice on the best shawarma in town.

Media learned that the boxer, who officially retired from the sport in 2017, arrived in Israel on Thursday from Dubai, where he had a fight with YouTube star “Deji.” Saturday evening, Mayweather posted a picture of himself at the market trying to make his way through a crowd of excited admirers.

Later on Sunday, it was him who was cheering for other sportsmen. Mayweather attended Tel Aviv Derbi – a basketball match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Tel Aviv.

The boxer, who won 15 major world championships throughout his career, is known as one of the richest athletes of all time. His fortune is estimated at $1.2 billion earning him his nickname “Money.”