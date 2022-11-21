Monday, November 21st | 27 Heshvan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinian Children Wear Necklaces with Pictures of Their Dead Terrorist ‘Role Models’

‘The Next Pittsburgh or Poway Synagogue Massacre Was Averted’: Would-be Synagogue Attackers Charged in New York

The ADL is Waging War on Free Speech, Not on Trump or Twitter

Iranian Soccer Fans Jeer National Anthem Prior to World Cup Clash With England in Qatar

Israeli Security Official Warns Russia Over Weapons Deliveries From Iran

The Conundrum of ‘Jewish Pride’

A Decade Later, Media Libel on Ethiopian-Israelis Still Waiting to be Updated

The Washington Post’s Short-Sighted Editorial on the FBI’s Abu Akleh Investigation

Iranian World Cup Squad Declines to Sing National Anthem, Backing Protests

Israel’s Lapid Gives Last Cabinet Meeting as PM

November 21, 2022 1:59 pm
0

Palestinian Children Wear Necklaces with Pictures of Their Dead Terrorist ‘Role Models’

avatar by Nan Jacques Zilberdik

Opinion

Palestinian children compelled to participate in a Hamas military parade. Photo: Twitter.

The latest trend in the Palestinian Authority (PA) is a new kind of jewelry: Necklace-amulets with pictures of terrorist “Martyrs” on them.

Hisham, a store owner in Nablus who makes these necklaces, chose specific terrorists who are the most popular. All of them have carried out shooting attacks, and some of them were members of the terror cell The Lion’s Den.

Official PA TV reported that kids and youth are buying the necklaces, showing a very young boy wearing two with pictures of armed terrorists:

Related coverage

November 21, 2022 12:57 pm
0

The ADL is Waging War on Free Speech, Not on Trump or Twitter

JNS.org - Elon Musk characterized the verdict of the user poll he ran on Twitter about allowing former President Donald...

Official PA TV reporter: “The Martyrs die, but their life stories remain in the Palestinian landscape. In the heart of the old city of Nablus, Hisham strives to create necklaces of Martyrs. A necklace of cord with a picture of one of the Martyrs, which is printed on a protective amulet. The Martyrs themselves customarily wear it from time to time…”

Storeowner Hisham: “Every [Martyr] has his own status, but Muhammad Al-Azizi, Abboud [Abd Al-Rahman] Sobeh [i.e., terrorists, shot at Israeli soldiers], Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi [terrorist responsible for numerous shooting attacks], Wadi’ Al-Houh [terrorist who shot at Israeli soldiers], and Tamer Al-Kilani [terrorist responsible for numerous shooting attacks] — you could say that there is a special demand for them.”

Reporter: “Children, young people, and youth come to Hisham’s store for necklaces and national products. Each one comes here to choose a necklace with the picture of the Martyrs who are their role models.”

[Official PA TV News, Nov. 5, 2022]

Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) has exposed the PA’s all-encompassing idolization of terrorists in general, and terrorist “Martyrs” in particular.

From among the terrorists named as particularly popular by the store owner in Nablus, PMW has reported extensively on the glorification of Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, who was a member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades (Fatah’s military wing), and was responsible for a series of shooting attacks. PMW also reported on an event held by Nablus marking 40 days since the deaths of terrorists Sobeh and Al-Azizi. At the event, a Fatah official “emphasize[d] the unity of the blood and the Martyrs, and that the path of our Palestinian people is resistance.”

All the “Martyrs” mentioned by the storeowner were terrorists, per the below.

Abd Al-Rahman Jamal Sobeh and Muhammad Bashar Al-Azizi — Palestinian terrorists who shot at Israeli soldiers conducting a counter-terror operation in Nablus on July 24, 2022. The soldiers returned fire, killing Sobeh and Al-Azizi.

Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi — Palestinian terrorist and member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades (Fatah’s military wing), who was responsible for a series of shooting attacks targeting Israeli soldiers. Al-Nabulsi resisted arrest and shot at Israeli soldiers, who returned fire and killed him in Nablus on Aug. 9, 2022. Al-Nabulsi was a member of a Fatah terror cell that was attacked while planning an imminent attack on Feb. 8, 2022. Al-Nabulsi escaped at the time, but three other members of the cell were shot and killed: Adham Mabrouka Al-Shishani, Muhammad Al-Dakhil, and Ashraf Mubaslat.

Wadi’ Al-Houh, Ali Antar, Hamdi Qayyim, Mash’al Baghdadi, Hamdi Sharaf — Palestinian terrorists and members of the independent terror cell “The Lion’s Den,” who shot at Israeli soldiers raiding and destroying a headquarters and weapons/explosives laboratory of the cell in Nablus on Oct. 25, 2022. Israeli soldiers returned fire in self-defense, killing the 5 terrorists. During the raid, PA Security Forces shot at the Israeli soldiers, who returned fire in self-defense and wounded several of them. Al-Houh was a senior member of “The Lion’s Den.”

Tamer Al-Kilani — 33-year-old Palestinian terrorist and senior member of “The Lion’s Den” who was responsible for numerous shooting attacks, including an attempted shooting and explosives attack by terrorist Muhammad Al-Minawi in Tel Aviv that was thwarted by Israeli security forces on Sept. 8, 2022. Al-Kilani was assassinated in a targeted bombing in Nablus on Oct. 23, 2022.

The author is a senior analyst at Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this article was first published.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.