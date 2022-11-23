Wednesday, November 23rd | 30 Heshvan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinian Militants Might Return Israeli’s Body: Source

Ukrainians Suffer in Cold, Darkness as President Implores UN to Punish Russia

Canadian-Israeli Yeshiva Student Killed in Jerusalem Bombing Laid to Rest: ‘He Was Beloved by All’

US Sanctions Iranian Officials as Regime Protest Crackdown Continues

NYPD Arrest Suspects Allegedly Involved in Attack on Yeshiva Student Forced To Say ‘Free Palestine’

The Palestinians Reject Having Their Own State — as Well as Peace

US, UAE Condemn Jerusalem Bus Bombing Attack

Error-Prone New York Times Jerusalem Bureau Chief Takes on an “Ultranationalist” Israeli Politician

The Humanities and Social Sciences, Where the Antisemites Live

‘Jew-Free Zones’ at UC Berkeley Law School Are a Warning of Things to Come

November 23, 2022 7:29 pm
0

Palestinian Militants Might Return Israeli’s Body: Source

avatar by i24 News

Palestinians run near burning tires during clashes with Israeli forces following a raid, in Jenin in the West Bank April 9, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

i24 NewsThe spokesman for the Palestinian militant factions in the West Bank city of Jenin, Abu Moujahid, told i24NEWS on Wednesday that the release of the body of the Israeli killed in a car accident is being worked on after it was determined that he was not a soldier.

Moujahid informed the i24NEWS Arabic channel in an exclusive interview that the Palestinian gunmen who stole Ferro’s body from a hospital determined that the 18-year-old Israeli Druze was not a soldier. Contacts were then established with the Red Cross to arrange to send the body back to Israel and to Ferro’s family.

Ferro died after a car accident in Jenin on Tuesday morning. His body was reportedly snatched from the Ibn Sina hospital in Jenin by Palestinian gunmen after dying from the injuries sustained in the accident.

From the Israeli Druze town of Daliyat al-Karmel, Ferro was critically injured in the wreck and a friend was seriously injured. His body was reportedly being held in the Jenin refugee camp.

Related coverage

November 23, 2022 5:48 pm
0

Canadian-Israeli Yeshiva Student Killed in Jerusalem Bombing Laid to Rest: ‘He Was Beloved by All’

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Jerusalem on Wednesday to pay their final respects to a Canadian-Israeli yeshiva student  murdered in...

According to Moujahid, the kidnapping was carried out by armed men from all of the Jenin factions to attempt to exchange the body for the bodies of Palestinian militants from Jenin held by Israel.

“However, since we learned that he is not a soldier, we are working to return the body,” Moujahid said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.