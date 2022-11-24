Israel Police: Be’er Sheva Car Ramming Was Terror Attack

i24 News – Israel’s Police on Thursday night said that a car ramming that occurred in the southern city of Be’er Sheva earlier in the day was being treated as a terrorist attack.

An 18-year-old Israeli was wounded when a car driven by a resident of Rahat drove into him, with the incident captured on security camera. Magen David Adom medics administered treatment and the victim was transported to Soroka Medical Center with bruised limbs.

Footage of the incident showed the car chasing the pedestrian onto the sidewalk, hitting him and driving off. The suspect was apprehended and questioned by police after attempting to flee, according to eye witnesses.

The 39-year-old Bedouin man will be brought before a court in the southern city of Ashkelon Friday morning on suspicion of “a terrorist act of attempted murder,” Israel’s police said.

Related coverage US Sanctions Iranian Officials as Regime Protest Crackdown Continues The US Treasury Department on Wednesday sanctioned three Iranian security officials responsible for a brutal crackdown on protesters in the...

Reports indicate that the victim is a student at The Israeli Air Force Technological College and was hit while in uniform and on his way to campus. The suspect allegedly said that he lost control of the vehicle and that “it was an accident,” Israeli media reported.

The suspect apparently recorded himself several days earlier going to the police station to report threats from a person that said: “Bedouins should get out of Be’er Sheva.”

“If you respect us – we will respect you. If you do not respect us – you will suffer,” the attacker said in the recording, adding, “Bedouins, everyone should be careful. Everyone should take care of themselves. No one should wait if they received threats like I did. No one should wait for the police.”