Israeli Soldier Wounded in West Bank Ramming Attack

i24 News – An Israeli soldier was hit on Tuesday in a car ramming attack in the West Bank settlement of Kochav Yaakov.

The 20-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle on Route 60 and received medical treatment, according to the Magen David Adom emergency services. She was fully conscious with moderate to serious wounds to the head.

The woman was transported to the trauma unit at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in stable condition and was transferred for imaging tests and further treatment, the hospital said in a statement.

The Palestinian terrorist involved in the car ramming was killed by Israeli forces after fleeing the scene. The attacker was named as Rani Mamoun Faiz Abu Ali, 45, from the Palestinian city of Beitunia near Ramallah. He was a father of five children. The suspect had a work permit to be allowed in Israel.

The attack occurred near the settlement’s gas station, which was flooded with army and police personnel after the attack.

“Difficult morning. Once again the current security policy is endangering our lives. We are in the midst of a wave of terrorism and the terrorists are acting fiercely and without any deterrence,” Shlomo Na’im, head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, told i24NEWS.

“We come back and demand to change the policy – only a heavy-handed action against the enemy and the continued construction and development of the Jewish settlement will restore peace to the area. We pray for the healing of the fighter and thank the security forces for the quick handling of the incident. No terror will subdue us, we will continue to live and grow in the land of our ancestors,” Na’im continued.

The Gaza-based terrorist organization Hamas praised the attack, with the group’s Jerusalem spokesman Muhammad Hamada calling it “a natural response to the crimes of the occupation.”

He continued: “The revolutionary youth know their way, and this is revenge for the blood of the martyrs.”

Data from the Israeli military released on Monday showed that 500 terrorist attacked were thwarted since the start of the year.

More than 2,500 Palestinian suspects were apprehended throughout the West Bank since Operation “Break the Wave” began at the end of March, following a series of deadly terrorist attacks that left 19 dead.

On Monday night, three Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli forces.