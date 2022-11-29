‘No Room for Bigotry:’ Rapper Pusha T Criticizes Kanye West Over Antisemitic Outbursts

Top hip hop artist Pusha T has spoken out against one-time collaborator Kanye West over the latter’s recent antisemitic outbursts on social media.

“It’s definitely affected me. It’s been disappointing,” the rapper told the Los Angeles Times.

“As a Black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech. So yeah. It’s been very disappointing,” added Pusha T, whose 2022 album “It’s Almost Dry” was recorded with West and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

At the same time, Pusha T paid tribute to West’s influence over his own output. “We actually have a lot of the same taste, we love just barred-out rap. He would tell me things like, ‘Man, you just be the extreme version of yourself. And I’m gonna be the extreme version of myself,'” he said.

The controversy involving West, who now goes by the name of “Ye,” emerged in October following an Instagram post that actively threatened Jewish people.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” he wrote, generating a storm of controversy that saw the hip hop mogul lose lucrative sponsorship deals with several international brands.

A subsequent CNN investigation revealed that West had an “obsession” with Adolf Hitler and wanted to name his 2018 album “Hitler” before settling on “Ye” as its title. One business executive who had worked with West said that the rapper had spoken about “how incredible it was that [Hitler] was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people.”