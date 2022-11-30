Wednesday, November 30th | 6 Kislev 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

In Barb Directed at Trump, McConnell Asserts, ‘No Room for Antisemitism or White Supremacy’ in GOP

‘Rightwing Zionists’ Tainted ‘Our’ Elections, Islamist Group’s Antisemitic Report Says

The Top 100 People Positively Influencing Jewish Life, 2022

Israel Is Star of World Cup 2022 as Palestinian Activists Whip Up Hatred, Encourage Fans to Harass Jewish Journos

UN Palestinian Refugee Agency Finds ‘Man-Made Cavity’ Under Gaza School

BREAKING: Islamic State Jihadist Group Says Leader Killed in Battle

Protests Are a Mixed Blessing for World Cup Host Qatar

Significant Progress in Jerusalem Bombings Probe

Israel’s Ben-Gvir Squabbles With Military Chief About Ethics

Iran Sentences Four People to Death For ‘Cooperating’ With Israeli Intelligence

November 30, 2022 11:27 am
0

BREAKING: Islamic State Jihadist Group Says Leader Killed in Battle

avatar by i24 News

The flag of the ISIS terrorist group. Image: Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani/File Photo.

i24 NewsThe Islamic State (IS) jihadist group on Wednesday said its leader, Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, was killed in battle, and announced a replacement.

An IS spokesman said al-Hashimi, an Iraqi, was killed “in combat with enemies of God,” without elaborating on the date of his death or the circumstances. The spokesman identified the group’s new leader as Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi.

Al-Hashimi was the third caliph of IS, and was given the position in March earlier this year more than a month after the death of his predecessor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi. The Turkish government claimed that he was arrested in Istanbul in May of this year, a claim denied by IS sources.

This is a breaking news story.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.