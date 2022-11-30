BREAKING: Islamic State Jihadist Group Says Leader Killed in Battle

i24 News – The Islamic State (IS) jihadist group on Wednesday said its leader, Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, was killed in battle, and announced a replacement.

An IS spokesman said al-Hashimi, an Iraqi, was killed “in combat with enemies of God,” without elaborating on the date of his death or the circumstances. The spokesman identified the group’s new leader as Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi.

Al-Hashimi was the third caliph of IS, and was given the position in March earlier this year more than a month after the death of his predecessor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi. The Turkish government claimed that he was arrested in Istanbul in May of this year, a claim denied by IS sources.

This is a breaking news story.