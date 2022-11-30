Wednesday, November 30th | 6 Kislev 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

George Washington University Investigating Students for Justice in Palestine Chapter: Report

German Government Launches National Strategy to Combat Rising Antisemitism

Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at J100 Gala: ‘As Supportive as Possible to the State of Israel’

‘We Need to Make This World Better’: Enes Kanter Freedom Honored at J100 Gala

Singer Pat Boone Honored with Algemeiner’s ‘Warrior for Truth’ Award

The Top 100 People Positively Influencing Jewish Life, 2022

Algemeiner Unveils 9th Annual ‘J100’ List at Gala Featuring Enes Kanter Freedom, Sebastian Kurz and Pat Boone

3,000-Year-Old Seal Found on School Trip Near Tel Aviv

In Barb Directed at Trump, McConnell Asserts, ‘No Room for Antisemitism or White Supremacy’ in GOP

‘Rightwing Zionists’ Tainted ‘Our’ Elections, Islamist Group’s Antisemitic Report Says

November 30, 2022 3:22 pm
0

Singer Pat Boone Honored with Algemeiner’s ‘Warrior for Truth’ Award

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Pat Boone accepting The Algemeiner’s 2022 Warrior for Truth Award at the 9th annual J100 Gala, 29 November, 2022 (Screenshot)

Legendary Singer Pat Boone received The Algemeiner’s Warrior for Truth award on Tuesday evening in recognition of his decades-long support for the state of Israel and his opposition to antisemitism.

Speaking at The Algemeiner’s 9th annual ‘J100’ Gala honoring the top 100 people positively influencing Jewish life in 2022, Boone, who has sold more than 45 million records in a career spanning seven decades, said that he feels “like family” with the Jewish people. “I call myself, as a Christian, an ‘adopted Jew.’ I’ve always been and considered myself part of God’s chosen people,” Boone said.

Boone has a lifelong history of support for Jewish causes and for the state of Israel. Accepting his award, Boone recounted his inspiration in writing the lyrics to his 1960 hit “The Exodus Song (This Land is Mine)” based on the instrumental theme song from the film Exodus. “On that Christmas Eve, when I wrote those words as they were coming to me like I was taking dictation…the words ‘this land is mine’ came,” Boone said. “And I realized it was a personal declaration, it was not trying to encompass three or four thousand years of Jewish history, but the claim of one Jew: ‘This land is mine.’” Boone also described performing the song at the end of the 1973 Yom Kippur War for IDF troops in territory newly captured from Syria.

Boone, who wears necklaces with the Star of David and Jewish Chai symbol, also spoke about how his faith helped inspire his support for the Jewish people and opposition to antisemitism from an early age. “I obviously remembered what God said to Abraham: ‘I will make of you a great nation, and from your descendants all the nations of the world will be blessed.’ What a statement!” Boone said. “‘And I will bless those who bless you, and I will curse those who curse you’ – those words were stamped into my soul. I wanted to be on the ‘blessing’ side of God.”

Related coverage

November 30, 2022 4:40 pm
0

George Washington University Investigating Students for Justice in Palestine Chapter: Report

George Washington University (GW) is investigating its Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter, according to PalestineLegal.org, a pro-Palestinian nonprofit. According...

Watch Boone’s full acceptance speech below:

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.