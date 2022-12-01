Algemeiner CEO Jason Pressberg at J100 Gala: Court of Public Opinion ‘New Battlefield for Jewish People’

Speaking at The Algemeiner’s 9th annual J100 Gala on Tuesday, The Algemeiner’s new CEO Jason Pressberg told attendees that there is “no more important place to be” in the battle of public opinion for the Jewish community.”

Pressberg stressed that The Algemeiner is engaged “in this fight for truth, this fight for the Jewish people, for Israel, in the court of public opinion, and frankly it’s the new battlefield that the Jewish people face and there’s no more important place to be.”



Pressberg joined The Algemeiner as CEO in November 2022. A dedicated Jewish non-profit leader with over sixteen years of experience, Pressberg has previously worked for AIPAC, Jewish Federation, and the Hillel campus chapters at Tulane, Harvard, and Northeastern Universities.

A graduate of Elon University, he also holds an MBA and an MA in Jewish Professional Leadership from Brandeis University. Most recently, Pressberg served as the Executive Director of a bi-partisan political action committee. A native New Yorker and long-suffering Mets fan, Pressberg lives with his wife and three kids in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Watch his full remarks at The Algemeiner’s J100 Gala below: