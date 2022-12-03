Saturday, December 3rd | 9 Kislev 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Tel Aviv Mayor Warns Israel ‘Transforming into Theocracy’

Macron Emphasizes Content Moderation in Meeting with Musk

Qatari Minister: LGBTQ+ Can Visit, but West Can’t Change Ways

World Cup Fans See Double Standard in Stadium Politics Ban

Unilever: Ben & Jerry’s Has No Power to Sue Over Israeli Ice Cream Sale

Algemeiner Honorary Chairman Dovid Efune Issues Clarion Call To Fight Antisemitism

Biden Condemns Antisemitism Following Ye Rant

Iranian Foreign Minister Dismisses UN Concern Over Supply of Drones, Missiles to Russia

Canada New Democratic Party Denies It Invited Holocaust Denying Journalist to Event

Twitter Suspends Kanye West’s Account Again

December 3, 2022 8:08 am
0

Unilever: Ben & Jerry’s Has No Power to Sue Over Israeli Ice Cream Sale

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream delivery truck is seen at their factory in Be’er Tuvia, Israel July 20, 2021. Photo: Reuters/Ronen Zvulun

Unilever plc asked a US judge to dismiss a lawsuit by Ben & Jerry’s over the sale of its Israeli ice cream business, saying the subsidiary’s “insistence on taking sides” in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict gives its board no authority to stop or even sue over the sale.

In a filing on Friday afternoon in Manhattan federal court, Unilever said Ben & Jerry’s board “is no ordinary board.”

The board, it said in the filings, has some responsibility to preserve its “social mission” and safeguard the brand under the shareholder agreement from 2000, when Unilever bought Ben & Jerry’s. But Unilever said that the board cannot sue.

Unilever also said the board’s “recent insistence on taking sides in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict created an untenable situation” for both sides.

Related coverage

December 3, 2022 8:46 am
0

Tel Aviv Mayor Warns Israel ‘Transforming into Theocracy’

i24 News - The mayor of Israel’s secular, liberal city Tel Aviv on Friday warned that the Jewish state was...

Ben & Jerry’s could not immediately be reached for comment.

The maker of Cherry Garcia and Chubby Hubby ice cream originally sued Unilever in July to block the sale of its business in Israel and the West Bank to local licensee Avi Zinger.

Ben & Jerry’s products have been on sale in Israel for more than three decades, but the company said last year that West Bank sales were inconsistent with its values.

In August, a judge rejected Ben & Jerry’s bid to immediately halt such sales.

Last month, Ben & Jerry’s board renounced the sale of its ice cream by Zinger, saying his products “should not be confused with the products” made by Ben & Jerry’s.

“The sale of products bearing any Ben & Jerry’s insignia in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is against our values,” the board said.

In its motion to dismiss the lawsuit, Unilever also said Ben & Jerry’s waited too long to claim that its trademark rights were “covertly” taken away more than 20 years ago, and that accusations underlying the claim were a matter of public record.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.