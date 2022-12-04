Sunday, December 4th | 10 Kislev 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

The Anti-Bibi Resistance Isn’t Protecting Israel’s Best Interests

No, Hady Amr Is Not ‘Our Friend’

Is the World Waking up to the Atrocities of the Ayatollahs?

Palestinian Crashes Through Ben Gurion Airport Checkpoint

Israel’s Herzog Makes Historic Visit to Bahrain

Israeli Schools Oppose Anti-LGBT Lawmaker Controlling Education

Tel Aviv Mayor Warns Israel ‘Transforming into Theocracy’

Macron Emphasizes Content Moderation in Meeting with Musk

Qatari Minister: LGBTQ+ Can Visit, but West Can’t Change Ways

World Cup Fans See Double Standard in Stadium Politics Ban

December 4, 2022 11:26 am
0

Palestinian Crashes Through Ben Gurion Airport Checkpoint

avatar by i24 News

A passenger arrives to a terminal at Ben Gurion international airport before Israel bans international flights, January 25, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

i24 NewsA Palestinian who crossed into Israel illegally crashed a stolen vehicle into a checkpoint at Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday morning before being shot by security guards, Israeli police said in a statement.

The suspect entered Israel from the West Bank, stole a car from the center of the country and drove toward the airport. The vehicle approached the checkpoint at a high rate of speed before ramming into it and then driving on the wrong side of the road.

Airport security opened fire and also deployed roadblocks. The suspect was slightly wounded in the incident and was arrested and taken for questioning. The Israel Airports Authority said the “vehicle was stopped en route to Terminal 3,” and “the incident is under investigation.”

As security guards tried to arrest the violator, passengers in Terminal 3 were asked to lie on the ground and not move for a few minutes.

Terminal 3, which houses the majority of flights departing from Tel Aviv, is a couple of miles from the checkpoint at the entrance to the airport area. This configuration makes it possible to control this type of incident, and leaves time to apprehend any suspects before they access the terminal where there are always thousands of passengers.

Last September, a Palestinian also broke through the checkpoint at the entrance to Ben Gurion Airport with a stolen vehicle. A security guard then pulled out his gun and fired at the car. The suspect, a 35-year-old West Bank resident, fled to a gas station, abandoning the vehicle. He was then arrested.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.