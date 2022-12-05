With Her Hamas Comment, Whoopi Goldberg Makes a Fool of Herself Once Again

In February, when ABC suspended Whoopi Goldberg after making moronic comments about the Holocaust, one might have thought she would try to at least sound informed. On “The View,” she had said that the Holocaust was not about race, revealing extreme ignorance and narcissism.

“Let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race,” she claimed. “It’s not about race. It’s not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man.”

Co-host Ana Navarro pointed out that it was about white supremacists going after Jews. Bizarrely, Goldberg said the Holocaust was about “white people killing white people … y’all go fight amongst yourselves.”

I guess Goldberg didn’t fare too well on the analogy parts of the SATs or in her history class in school. But it is surprising, with her being an actress, that she never heard that the Nazis believed that Jews were an inferior race, and didn’t even watch one of the countless documentaries or dramatic films that showed this.

Last week on “The View,” in a discussion about comparing the US, Israel, Hamas, and the Taliban as terrorist organizations, as Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) once did, Goldberg didn’t dispute Omar’s claim, but said it “depends on who you talk to.”

That’s strange considering that it’s been proven countless times that Hamas’ charter calls for Israel’s destruction and the murder of innocent Jews, and because the United States and almost every Western government lists Hamas as a terrorist group.

You can find people who say the Holocaust didn’t happen and the Earth is flat. The Ku Klux Klan doesn’t consider themselves a terrorist organization. Should Goldberg interview one of their members to get their point of view? I doubt she will.

Maybe the women of “The View” should do a taping in Iran and ask the Revolutionary Guard what their thoughts are. After all, as Goldberg so brilliantly said, “it depends on who you ask.”

The public has ignorance fatigue — along with a healthy dose of anti-Israel hatred — so this comment by Goldberg has gotten far less attention than her comment about the Holocaust.

There has been no call for her to apologize for her asinine comment about Hamas. Perhaps she should interview the family of Vyachesalev Golev, 23, who was murdered by two Hamas terrorists in May. Why doesn’t she ask for their perspective?

If you go by the “depends on who you ask” route, you can go down any conspiracy rabbit hole imaginable because there are plenty of people who believe absurd things. Do you want to find people who say America is a terrorist nation? Maybe you can find people who say the Taliban has always been peaceful. Instead of just saying a nonsense line, why don’t you back it up and have them on your show as well?

We have sunk so low that it is hard to tell when someone is speaking out of ignorance or malice. In addition, there is a motivation to say controversial things to get ratings. To her credit, co-host Joy Behar pointed out that the US lists Hamas as a terrorist group.

One can only hope that Goldberg will at some point care about truth. But I wouldn’t bet on it.

The author is a writer based in New York.