Tuesday, December 6th | 12 Kislev 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Not Among The Very Best’: Virginia Commission Issues Final Report on Antisemitism in The State

French, Israeli Militaries Wrap Up Joint Aerial Defense Exercise

NYPD Arrests Man Accused of Shooting Jewish Father and Son with BB Gun

White House to Host Roundtable on Antisemitism

Antisemitism Rampant in UK Public Discourse, New Study Says

126 Members of Congress Send Letter Urging Unified National Strategy to Combat Antisemitism

Murders, Violence Continue to Plague Arab-Israeli Community

New York Times ‘Editors’ Note’ Reels Back Gaza Fish Tale

The Israeli Druze Community: A Covenant of Brotherhood

Fatah Turns Murderers of Babies into Heroes for Kids

December 6, 2022 5:37 pm
0

‘Not Among The Very Best’: Virginia Commission Issues Final Report on Antisemitism in The State

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

Charlottesville, Virginia, resident counter protesting local neo-Nazis’ “Unite the Right” rally in 2017. Photo: Stephen Melkisethian/Flickr.

A commission created by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin to study antisemitism in the state issued its final report on Monday.

“Though Virginia is certainly not among the worst states for antisemitic incidents, it is also not among the very best,” wrote the Commission to Combat Antisemitism, established through an executive order in January. “In recent years, Virginia has had fewer incidents than neighbors in Maryland and DC, but the national trend of increasing antisemitic incidents has not spared Virginia, and some of the most high-profile antisemitic incidents in recent history have occurred in the Commonwealth.”

The commission noted that despite there being no antisemitic assaults in Virginia since 2018, 411 antisemitic incidents, including harassment and vandalism, occured in 2021, a 71 percent increase when compared to data for 2020, when 292 were reported.

In other incidents, a swastika was graffitied on a Jewish family’s home in Burke and a student in Arlington airdropped a swastika image to his entire class and proceeded to play an online quiz game “using a swastika and a racial slur.” Most notable, however, was an incident from five years ago, the Unite the Right Rally, which took place in Charlottesville in 2017 and led to death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer, who was killed when a white supremacist attending the rally intentionally crashed into dozens of counter-protestors.

Related coverage

December 6, 2022 3:36 pm
0

Antisemitism Rampant in UK Public Discourse, New Study Says

Antisemitism was a major theme in the United Kingdom's "national discourse" in 2021, according to a new report by Community...

“The painful memory of the Charlottesville tragedy significantly impacted both national and Virginia politics in the following years,” the report added. “References to Charlottesville persist in the national discourse on race, hate, and extremism in the US, which is constitutionally committed to Enlightenment ideals, including freedom from persecution.”

The commission issued recommended several steps to fight antisemitism in Virginia, including a state law to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, the establishment of an official operation for processing complaints of antisemitism in K-12 schools and universities, and expanded standards requiring that students receive a comprehensive education in Jewish history.

A ban on academic boycotts was also proposed, citing their potential for “depriving students or faculty of the ability to study or conduct research in or about a foreign country or interact with its scholars and representatives.”

“The recommendations set forth in this report merit rapid adoption,” the report concluded. “The commission expects reports and recommendations in the future will be well positioned to take further steps to make Virginia an even safer and more welcoming place for people of all faiths, traditions, and backgrounds.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.