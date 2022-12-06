Tuesday, December 6th | 13 Kislev 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Not Among The Very Best’: Virginia Commission Issues Final Report on Antisemitism in The State

French, Israeli Militaries Wrap Up Joint Aerial Defense Exercise

NYPD Arrests Man Accused of Shooting Jewish Father and Son with BB Gun

White House to Host Roundtable on Antisemitism

Antisemitism Rampant in UK Public Discourse, New Study Says

126 Members of Congress Send Letter Urging Unified National Strategy to Combat Antisemitism

Murders, Violence Continue to Plague Arab-Israeli Community

New York Times ‘Editors’ Note’ Reels Back Gaza Fish Tale

The Israeli Druze Community: A Covenant of Brotherhood

Fatah Turns Murderers of Babies into Heroes for Kids

December 6, 2022 4:37 pm
0

White House to Host Roundtable on Antisemitism

avatar by Andrew Bernard

White House south side and gardens. Photo: Zach Rudisin/Wikimedia.

The Biden administration on Wednesday will host a roundtable at the White House with Jewish leaders on how to combat antisemitism, led by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish, and joined by Susan Rice, Director of the Domestic Policy Council, and Deborah Lipstadt, the Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Anti-Semitism.

The discussion will host leaders from 13 Jewish organizations including the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), American Jewish Committee (AJC), and Jewish on Campus. “The roundtable will include leaders of Jewish organizations fighting antisemitism that represents the wide range of Jewish community from students to seniors, and including Reform, Conservative, and Orthodox denominations,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

AJC’s CEO Ted Deutch said the meeting is proof that the Biden administration is taking the threat of antisemitism seriously. “Antisemitism is not a problem for the Jewish community alone. Venomous hate targeting Jews threatens American society, indeed our democracy,” Deutch said. “By convening this important roundtable, the Biden administration has demonstrated that it recognizes the severity of the problem and is committed to taking additional steps, in partnership with the Jewish community, to more effectively confront antisemitism in all its forms.”

President Biden is not expected to attend the meeting, but recently spoke out against antisemitism in response to Kanye West’s antisemitic media rants following his dinner at Mar-a-Lago with former President Donald Trump. “The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides,” Biden wrote.

Related coverage

December 6, 2022 4:41 pm
0

NYPD Arrests Man Accused of Shooting Jewish Father and Son with BB Gun

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) has arrested a suspect accused of shooting a Jewish man and his seven-year-old...

While West’s comments have been among the most prominent displays of public antisemitism in recent years, the rise in antisemitism in the US has also been documented by the FBI and Jewish groups. The Anti-Defamation League’s Audit of Antisemitic Incidents 2021, published in March, recorded 2,717 antisemitic incidents throughout the United States in that year, a 34% increase from 2020 and the highest number of such incidents that the ADL has recorded since it began tracking them in 1979.

 

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.