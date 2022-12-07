Media Fail in Reporting on Iranian Morality Police

During a recent press conference, the Iranian Attorney General, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, was questioned about the status of the Iranian morality police (officially named the “Guidance Patrol”).

The morality police are a unit tasked with enforcing the Islamic Regime’s strict dress code in public. This dress code includes the mandatory wearing of the hijab (traditional head covering) by adult women, and a prohibition against wearing tight-fitting clothing.

In September 2022, the morality police arrested 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, claiming that she was dressed inappropriately.

Three days after her arrest, Amini died in custody, sparking an unprecedented wave of nationwide protests against the Islamic Regime that continue to this day.

Since the protests began, the morality police have had a reduced presence on the streets of Iran.

In response to the question about the status of the morality police, the Attorney General gave a seemingly vague and convoluted statement, saying: “The morality police had nothing to do with the judiciary and have been shut down from where they were set up.”

Soon after Montazeri made his statement, major media outlets were quick to title their reports with such headlines as “Protest-hit Iran abolishes morality police,” “Iran Disbands Morality Police, Considers Changing Hijab Laws, Official Says” and “Iran to Disband Morality Police Among Ongoing Protests, Says Attorney General.”