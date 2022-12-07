Wednesday, December 7th | 13 Kislev 5783

December 7, 2022 11:31 am
Terrorist Killed After Shooting at Military Post Near Ofra

Illustrative: A Magen David Adom ambulance. Photo: David King via Wikimedia Commons.

i24 NewsA terrorist shot from a passing vehicle at a military post near the Israeli settlement of Ofra on Wednesday before being chased by security forces and shot and killed, the Israeli military said in a statement.

Arab sources identified the terrorist as Mujahid al-Najjar from the Palestinian town of Silwad.

No casualties to Israeli forces were reported during the incident and Israeli troops were searching for additional suspects.

Israeli soldiers responded to the shooting attack by firing at the vehicle and then began a pursuit of the vehicle, according to the military statement. The suspect got out of the vehicle and started firing at the soldiers. The soldiers responded by shooting and killing the terrorist.

He is suspected of carrying out a series of shooting attacks over the past few days against the Ofra settlement, including Tuesday night. Another shooting attack was reported near Ofra on Monday night. That shooting reportedly occurred at the gate of the rear of the West Bank settlement, located several miles northeast of Ramallah. A security force at a military post reported that a vehicle approached and several shots were fired from it. The vehicle then fled the scene.

An Israeli bus was targeted in the same area late last week, continuing a surge in violence that has rocked the West Bank for much of the year.

Israeli counterterrorism raids across the West Bank are continuing as part of Operation “Break the Wave” which was initiated after a series of deadly terrorist attacks against Israelis carried out earlier this year.

