Sunday, December 11th | 17 Kislev 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran’s Actions in Ukraine ‘Very Concerning:’ Israeli Ambassador

Israeli, Palestinian Fans Celebrate Morocco’s World Cup Win

US Detains Libyan Suspect Accused of Lockerbie Plane Bombing

Erdogan, Putin Discuss Grain Corridor, Gas Hub in Phone Call

Ukraine Gets More US Aid as Russia-Iran Ties Worry West

Russia Drones Smash Power Network in Ukraine’s Odesa, Leaving 1.5 Million without Power

Putin Says Russia May Adopt ‘US Concept of Preemptive Strike’

Soccer: Moroccan Ecstasy at World Cup Win Shared by Africa and Arab World

China’s Xi Calls for Oil Trade in Yuan at Gulf Summit in Riyadh

Russia’s War on Ukraine Latest News: Russian Drone Attacks hit Odesa Power Network

December 11, 2022 11:51 am
0

Iran’s Actions in Ukraine ‘Very Concerning:’ Israeli Ambassador

avatar by i24 News

A view of drones during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 24, 2022. Photo: Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

i24 NewsIsrael’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, called Iran’s involvement in the Ukrainian war with Russia “very concerning,” while sitting down with i24NEWS in Kyiv.

Brodsky has been in Kyiv for around a year, saying that his time has been split into two parts: before the war and during.

He said that since the war began, “our main focus has been on assisting Israelis to flee the country,” continuing that he hoped to be back in Kyiv one day as a regular ambassador.

When asked about Iran’s growing involvement in the war, Brodsky called it “very concerning,” as is “anything related to Iran’s capabilities.”

Related coverage

December 11, 2022 11:30 am
0

US Detains Libyan Suspect Accused of Lockerbie Plane Bombing

i24 News - Abu Agila Masud, who is accused of making the bomb that exploded on a Pan Am flight...

“It’s very important to see how the Ukrainians cope with this said threat because one day it can be used against us,” he continued. “We understand absolutely clearly that this is a clear danger not only for Ukraine, maybe at this point of time it’s the biggest danger for Ukraine, but it might be used against us very soon.”

The conversation then shifted to the United Nations, where a vote is expected this month requesting the International Court of Justice to weigh in on Israel’s so-called “prolonged occupation” and settlement on Palestinian land. Ukraine voted to support this, an issue Brodsky said he raised with his colleagues in Kyiv.

“I believe it’s counterproductive, and it’s even absurd, to vote against Israel whilst asking Israel to provide support and to provide weapons,” he added, noting that that was not the only example of Ukraine voting against Israel.

However, Brodsky said he thinks that the general public in Ukraine supports Israel and understands the frustration and disappointment in the Jewish state over the Ukrainian voting.

When asked about the relationship between Jerusalem and Kyiv, Brodsky responded: “Well, it’s not a secret that there is some tension in our relations.”

“But on the other hand,” he continued. “I think that our relations are based on very solid ground, because we share hundreds of years of common history.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.