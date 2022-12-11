New Strikes Attributed to Israel Reported in Southern Syria

i24 News – Fresh air strikes attributed to Israel reportedly took place in southern Syria on Saturday night, setting off the country’s anti-aircraft defense system.

The Israeli military (IDF) has not commented on the strikes, which generally target Iranian arms shipments bound for Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Syrian officials have also refrained from accusing Israel.

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF launched surprise military drills, simulating fighting on the northern border, including potential clashes with Hezbollah and other Iran-backed proxies in the region. The exercise dubbed “Warm Winter 2” will be held until Tuesday and involves 8,000 serving soldiers and 5,000 reservists.

Last month, another suspected Israeli strike killed four terrorists from the Iran-backed Shiite group. Its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, himself traveled to Syria two weeks ago to meet President Bashar al-Assad.

In the fight against Tehran funneling weapons to its proxies in the region, Israel reportedly warned Lebanon that it may strike at its airport, after Iran allegedly funneled weapons via civilian flights that landed in Beirut.