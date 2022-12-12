Israel Arrests 3 in Jenin Raid; Teen Reportedly Killed in Clashes

i24 News – A 16-year-old Palestinian girl was killed during violent clashes in the West Bank city of Jenin between Israeli forces and armed militants late Sunday, according to Palestinian reports.

Palestinian media said Jana Majdi Assam Assaf Zakarne was found with seven bullets in her body. The director of Jenin’s governmental hospital said she was killed from a bullet in the back of her head.

The Palestinian Wafa news agency said that she was killed while on the roof of her home. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it is aware of the reports.

“An allegation about the killing of a Palestinian is known. The circumstances of the case are clear. The security forces will continue to act to counter terrorism wherever necessary while making an effort to avoid harming those not involved,” the IDF spokesperson said.

The IDF’s working assessment is that their forces opened fire on the rooftop suspecting it to be a militant’s firing position.

Israel’s Border Police said in a statement that three wanted men were arrested at a local business in a joint operation with soldiers from Haruv, a counter terrorism unit, and the Shin Bet domestic security agency.

Footage from the operation shows terrorists opening fire and throwing explosives at the Israeli soldiers. Palestinian news reported two wounded.

The Border Police’s statement said that no Israeli was wounded in the operation.

Last Thursday, three Palestinians were reportedly killed in Jenin during an Israeli raid, one of whom was a 22-year-old who shares Zakarne’s surname. It is yet unknown whether there is any relation between the two.

Israel’s security forces have operated extensively in the area to root out terrorists, specifically those affiliated with Palestinian Islamic Jihad.