Vast Majority of Palestinians Support Formation of New Terror Groups

The Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research has released a new survey of Palestinians. It was taken between December 7-10.

The most notable finding was that a huge majority of Palestinians support the formation of new terror groups like “The Lion’s Den.”

According to the survey. 72% of Palestinians (84% in the Gaza Strip and 65% in the West Bank) say they are in favor of forming these new terror groups, which do not take orders from the PA and are not part of the PA security services; 22% of respondents are against that.

On top of that, 79% of Palestinians polled don’t want the members of the group to surrender to the Palestinian Authority (PA), and 87% say the PA does not have the right to arrest members of those groups to prevent them from carrying out attacks against Israelis.

In general, the Palestinians are more negative about PA President Mahmoud Abbas than they had been in previous polls. Only 23% of Palestinians are satisfied with Abbas’ leadership.

Support for terror also increased overall: 55% support a return to “armed confrontations and intifada” to break the current deadlock in the Holy Land. Given a choice of the best way to obtain an independent state, 51% choose terror, an increase of 10 percentage points in three months; only 21% choose negotiations, and 23% choose “popular resistance.”

How can anyone plausibly argue that Israel has any genuine partner for peace in the region?