Suspect Attacks Elderly Person in New York After Making Antisemitic Comments

December 15, 2022 7:06 pm
avatar by Dion J. Pierre

Suspect in antisemitic assault in Central Park. Photo: Screenshot.

A male making antisemitic remarks assaulted a 63-year-old in Central Park, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) Hate Crimes Division reported on Thursday.

According to police, the incident took place on Dec. 4, and the victim has “suffered lacerations and chipped tooth.”

“Numerous anti-Jewish statements were made prior to the assault,” NYPD Hate Crimes Division tweeted. “The perpetrator has been tracked has far south as Washington Square Park, post incident.”

The Anti-Defamation League’s New York/New Jersey office said it is “horrified” by the incident, adding that “crimes like these have a ripple effect across communities & cause unique trauma on top of physical harm.”

December 15, 2022 3:18 pm
Congressman Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) Wednesday slammed the FBI's recently issued hate crime statistics data, adding another voice to a...

This latest antisemitic assault comes amidst an ongoing wave of antisemitic violence in New York City. Last month, the New York City Police Department released data showing a 125 percent increase in antisemitic hate crimes during the month of November.

On December 4, a Jewish man and his son were shot with BB guns on Sunday while leaving a kosher supermarket in the Staten Island, leading to the arrest of twenty-five-year old Jason Kish on charges of assault, child endangerment, and committing a hate crime.

The NYPD also recently arrested a 17 year old suspected of striking two, young Orthodox men before taking off on an electric Citibike.

In April, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), reported that more antisemitic incidents are recorded in New York than in any other state, accounting for “an astounding 15 percent of the total reported antisemitic incidents across the country.”

