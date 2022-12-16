Friday, December 16th | 22 Kislev 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Meets with Israeli, UAE Ambassadors

Israel’s Netanyahu Urges US to Reaffirm Commitment to Saudi Arabia: Al Arabiya

Netanyahu Condemns ‘Ultra-Orthodox Extremists’ After Jerusalem Riot

Lebanon Caretaker PM Promises to ‘Punish’ Killers of Irish Soldier on UN Duty

German Sports Behemoth Bayern Munich in Quandary Over Iranian Chess Player’s Boycott of Israelis

BDS Versus Modern Art

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra to Make Historic Abu Dhabi Debut

For The New York Times and The Washington Post, Even the World Cup Is About the Palestinians

The Anti-Defamation League is on the Wrong Side of the Fight for Democracy

Ayman Odeh and Coalitions of Hate

December 16, 2022 3:01 pm
0

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Meets with Israeli, UAE Ambassadors

avatar by Andrew Bernard

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a crowd at the US Embassy in Israel on May 28, 2019. Photo: Governor’s Press Office.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis met with Israeli Ambassador Michael Herzog and United Arab Emirates Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba on Thursday to discuss the relationship between the countries following the normalization of ties between the UAE and Israel.

“I had a productive meeting with [Governor DeSantis] together with UAE Ambassador Al Otaiba,” Herzog said on twitter. “We gave an overview of the Abraham Accords & the strategic significance & opportunities that they present to our region, the world & to Florida.”

“I also thanked Governor DeSantis for his strong support of Israel & for the significant steps he has taken to combat antisemitism.” Herzog added. “We look forward to continuing to work with him to deepen Israel-Florida relations & to connect Florida to the exciting new dynamic in our region.”

Herzog also said that the two ambassadors had invited DeSantis to visit the UAE and Israel in the new year.

Related coverage

December 16, 2022 12:57 pm
0

Lebanon Caretaker PM Promises to ‘Punish’ Killers of Irish Soldier on UN Duty

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati said on Friday that those responsible for the killing of an Irish soldier on...

Otaiba and Herzog also attended an event in Boca Raton, Florida, for American Jewish Committee (AJC) CEO Ted Deutch, welcoming him to the role following his appointment in October.

“A special thank you to Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba and [Ambassador Herzog] for the honor of sharing the night with us!” Deutch said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.