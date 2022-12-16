Friday, December 16th | 22 Kislev 5783

December 16, 2022 10:02 am
0

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra to Make Historic Abu Dhabi Debut

avatar by i24 News

The Israel Philharmonic with music director Lahav Shani. Photo: Oded Antman.

i24 NewsThe Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (IPO) will perform in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, marking its historic United Arab Emirates (UAE) debut.

This will be the celebrated ensemble’s first concert in an Arab state, 85 years after a tour of Egypt that took place before the founding of the State of Israel. Following several highly successful decades under the baton of legendary maestro Zubin Mehta, the orchestra named homegrown star Lahav Shani, formerly the principal conductor of the Philharmonic Orchestra of Rotterdam, as its artistic director.

Michal Herzog, the spouse of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, was instrumental in setting up the four-day visit, during which the orchestra will play a single concert. The IPO will perform Gustav Mahler’s First Symphony and Mozart’s final Piano Concerto, No.27 in B-flat Major. Shani will conduct both works, the latter from the keyboard.

The UAE’s ties with Israel have been flourishing since the historic U.S.-backed Abraham Accords in 2020 to normalize diplomatic relations.

