Netanyahu Condemns ‘Ultra-Orthodox Extremists’ After Jerusalem Riot

i24 News – Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox extremists rioted in the Israeli capital of Jerusalem overnight Friday, resulting in serious wounds to a passerby.

It is understood that the protest in the Mea Shearim neighborhood was triggered by the arrest of a man who set fire to a cellphone store, a frequent target of vandalism in the ultra-Orthodox community, where they are often identified with a secular lifestyle.

A 40-year-old woman passing by the riot was hit by a rolling trash bin propelled forth by the protesters. Police launched a probe into the incident. According to reports in the Israeli media, the woman is a mother of eight.

Israel’s prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement condemning the “ultra-Orthodox extremists,” urging the authorities to apprehend those responsible for the violent incident and prosecute them “to the fullest extent of the law.”