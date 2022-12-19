ADL Hires Israeli Former Ambassador Marina Rosenberg as International Affairs Lead

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) announced the hiring of Israeli former Ambassador Marina Rosenberg as the leader of its international affairs program.

“I have devoted much of my life to combating antisemitism and anti-Israel bias in countries around the world – and as a part of ADL, I am excited to take on this new challenge of working on these issues globally,” Rosenberg said in a statement released Monday. “I greatly admire and respect ADL’s commitment to fighting antisemitism and hate-fueled violence, and I’m looking forward to expanding this work in the years to come.”

Rosenberg was most recently Israel’s ambassador to Chile. In her 16 year career in the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs she also served as Director of the Gulf Department, Counselor for Foreign Affairs in the Embassy of Israel in Germany, Head of Mission in the UAE Office and Acting Deputy Director for UN Specialized Agencies.

“We are thrilled Marina Rosenberg is joining our team as we grow ADL’s international footprint and fight antisemitism around the world,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO and National Director. “Marina’s deep expertise in working to counter antisemitism, her experience in promoting social impact initiatives and her global contacts will be tremendous assets to help move this work forward.”

Related coverage Putin Lands in Belarus for Talks Amid Fears of New Assault on Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Belarus on Monday along with his defence and foreign ministers, fanning fears in Kyiv that...

A native of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Rosenberg’s family immigrated to Israel when she was six years old. She has a BA in Political Science and Latin-American Studies from Hebrew University and an MA in Diplomacy and Security Studies from Tel Aviv University. Rosenberg holds Israeli, German and Argentinian citizenships and is fluent in English, Hebrew and Spanish.

ADL’s International Affairs Division pursues ADL’s mission around the globe, fighting antisemitism, bigotry and prejudice, promoting the security of Jewish communities worldwide, and working for a safe and democratic State of Israel. Based in New York, Washington, DC, Europe, and Jerusalem, the team works with partners around the world with programs and resources on antisemitism, hate crimes, cyber hate, and anti-bias education. It also works to counter the delegitimization of Israel.