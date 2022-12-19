Monday, December 19th | 25 Kislev 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Diplomatic Office in Doha Will Close With End of The Qatar World Cup

‘I Wish You Victory,’ Israeli Envoy Tells Ukrainians at Hanukkah Celebration in Kyiv

A Father’s Perspective on Campus Antisemitism

A Star Is Born: ‘Daddy Gave Me a Present, a Machine Gun and a Rifle’

Victim Jihad: The Strategy Behind the Jailed Terrorists’ Complaints

Israel Is One of the Most Progressive Countries in the World

Taking Dark Comfort in an Israeli Arab’s New York Times Lament

Putin Lands in Belarus for Talks Amid Fears of New Assault on Ukraine

ADL Hires Israeli Former Ambassador Marina Rosenberg as International Affairs Lead

Israeli Recruits From High Socio-Economic Tiers Likelier to Join Combat, Tech Units

December 19, 2022 12:12 pm
0

‘I Wish You Victory,’ Israeli Envoy Tells Ukrainians at Hanukkah Celebration in Kyiv

avatar by Ben Cohen

Ukrainians gathering in Kyiv to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah. Photo: courtesy of Anna-Viktoria Khoroshun

Braving ongoing Russian bombardment and freezing winter temperatures, more than 100 hundred people gathered in downtown Kyiv on Sunday night to celebrate the first night of the Hanukkah holiday by lighting a menorah in the center of the Ukrainian capital.

Volunteers from the Jewish community distributed menorahs, candles, printed materials, family puzzle games and holiday sweets at the gathering, local media outlets including the Ukrainian broadcasting service Suspilne reported.

Among those who addressed the crowd was Israel’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, who contrasted Hanukkah as a festival of light with the darkness that is shrouding much of Ukraine as a result of the Russian onslaught against vital infrastructure.

“I wish the people of Ukraine everything that Hanukkah symbolizes,” Brodsky declared. “I wish that every Ukrainian home will have light on. And I wish you victory.”

Related coverage

December 19, 2022 9:21 am
0

Putin Lands in Belarus for Talks Amid Fears of New Assault on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Belarus on Monday along with his defence and foreign ministers, fanning fears in Kyiv that...

Also present was Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, who issued a defiant statement.

“Only the day before yesterday, once again, the aggressor tried to leave us without water, without heat and without light,” Klitschko told the crowd. “And today we are lighting one of the largest menorahs in Europe.”

He added that “God performs miracles both in the past and in the present. I believe that God will perform a miracle in Ukraine.”

Klitschko asserted that the lighting of the menorah sent a “symbolic message” to counter Russian propaganda denouncing Ukraine’s democratically-elected government as “Nazis.”

“This is a symbolic message to Russian propaganda as well – they issue claims about the ‘fascist regime,’ [we] light the biggest menorah and celebrate Hanukkah,” he said.

Meir Stambler, the head of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine, pointed to the resonance of the original Hanukkah story, which records the Jewish resistance struggle against the Seleucid Empire 2,000 years ago,  for his country’s current plight.

“Hanukkah reminds us every year what it means to fight for independence, for values, for justice, but especially this year, we have all been living together for almost ten months with a really brave fight for independence,” said Stambler. “And of course, just like the small group of Maccabees, no one gave them a chance to win and no one gave us, Ukraine, a chance either.”

Stambler added that “there will be victory for one reason — because we are fighting for the truth, for justice. The Almighty is with us.”

As well as a menorah, a giant Christmas tree will also be erected in Kyiv’s city center, Klitschko confirmed.

“We are also putting up our Christmas tree,” the mayor said. “We will not allow [the Russians] to steal the holiday of St. Nicholas, New Year, Christmas from our children.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.