‘Lack of Leads’: University of Michigan Closes Case on Alleged Antisemitic Assault

December 22, 2022 10:26 am
avatar by Dion J. Pierre

Flag at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Photo: Corey Seeman.

The University of Michigan Police Department has closed its investigation of an antisemitic assault that occurred on campus in November.

On the afternoon of Nov. 12, an unidentified male assaulted a student, who is a young woman, by the arm while crossing paths with her on campus and made antisemitic statements.

“After a thorough investigation this case was closed with a lack of leads,” Deputy Chief of Police Melissa Overton told The Algemeiner on Thursday.

According to the university, the assailant was a brown-haired, 5’10’ white male who wore a university baseball cap, red and black shirt, blue jeans, and gray shoes during the incident. At the time, a university spokesperson told Jewish Journal that “these types of attacks are in direct with conflict with our deeply held values as a university.”

Antisemitic incidents in the US are up 61 percent, according to data by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) in April. Averaging three per day, 2,717 were recorded in 2021, the largest total since the ADL began tracking them in 1979.

Follow reporter Dion J. Pierre at @DionJPierre.

