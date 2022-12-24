Trump Blasts the January 6 Committee Report

i24 News – Former US President Donald Trump on Friday lambasted the congressional panel investigation of the January 6, 2021 attack, after the panel found him to be the inciter-in-chief of the extraordinary assault on the US Capitol. The congressional panel released its final report late on Thursday, making the case that Trump should face criminal charges of inciting the deadly riot.

The House of Representatives Select Committee, which Trump refers to in his statement as “un-Select Committee” also made public the transcripts of a number of its interviews and witness testimonies earlier on Thursday and on Wednesday.

Trump called investigation by the Committee a “partisan witch-hunt and fake trial.”

“The committee cut the part of my speech out where I encouraged protesters to make their voices heard peacefully and patriotically,” Trump said. “They covered up multiple tweets and they covered up a video which were censored by Twitter and the FBI in which I called for law and order and for no violence.”

The report, which runs to more than 800 pages, is based on nearly 1,200 interviews over 18 months and hundreds of thousands of documents, as well as the rulings of more than 60 federal and state courts.

The report lists 17 specific findings, discusses the legal implications of actions by Trump and some of his associates and includes criminal referrals to the Justice Department of Trump and other individuals, according to an executive summary released earlier this week.