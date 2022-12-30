Friday, December 30th | 6 Tevet 5783

December 30, 2022 9:00 am
Israel’s Ambassador to France Resigns in Protest Against Netanyahu Government

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Ambassador to France Yael German during a radio interview. Photo: YouTube screenshot.

JNS.org – Israeli Ambassador to France Yael German on Thursday resigned from her post in protest against the incoming government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Mr. Netanyahu, the essence of democracy is human rights and protecting the rights of the minority, I really hope you will remember this in your important position,” tweeted German.

The new government, she said, endangers democracy due to its “extreme positions,” and she is therefore unable “to lie to myself and continue to represent policies that are so radically different than what I believe in.”

