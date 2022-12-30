Israel’s Ambassador to France Resigns in Protest Against Netanyahu Government

JNS.org – Israeli Ambassador to France Yael German on Thursday resigned from her post in protest against the incoming government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Mr. Netanyahu, the essence of democracy is human rights and protecting the rights of the minority, I really hope you will remember this in your important position,” tweeted German.

מר נתניה הנכבד,מהות הדמוקרטיה היא זכויות האדם ושמירה על זכויות המיעוט, אני מאוד מקוה שתזכור זאת בתפקידך

החשוב — יעל גרמן Yael German (@GermanYael1) December 29, 2022

The new government, she said, endangers democracy due to its “extreme positions,” and she is therefore unable “to lie to myself and continue to represent policies that are so radically different than what I believe in.”