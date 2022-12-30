Major Spike in Judea and Samaria Shooting Attacks, IDF Stats Reveal

JNS.org – As 2022 draws to a close, the Israel Defense Forces has summarized its operational activities for the past year, which included dozens of reported strikes on Iranian targets in Syria and dozens of special operations.

Dozens of enemy cyberattacks were thwarted, the IDF’s figures revealed.

The Lebanese arena remained quiet this year, despite Hezbollah’s attempt to send unarmed drones towards Israeli offshore gas rigs in July, which were shot down by the Israel Navy and Air Force.

Judea and Samaria saw one of its most violent years in the last 15, with 285 terrorist shooting attacks in 2022, compared to 61 in 2021. There was, however, a decrease in stabbing incidents, with 14 compared to 18 last year, according to the IDF report.

Related coverage New Israeli Government Sworn In, Ron Dermer Named to Strategic Affairs Post Israel's new government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was sworn in Thursday with far-right MKs Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel...

The defense establishment is deeply disturbed by the Palestinian Authority’s lack of sovereignty in northern areas such as Jenin and Nablus, which became centers of terrorism this year, the document continued.