Friday, December 30th | 6 Tevet 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Major Spike in Judea and Samaria Shooting Attacks, IDF Stats Reveal

United Nations Body Accused of Anti-Israel Bias Launches Teacher Trainings on Antisemitism

Italian Jews Infuriated By Parliament Speaker’s Celebration of Fascist Party’s Founding

New Israeli Government Sworn In, Ron Dermer Named to Strategic Affairs Post

New Holocaust Exhibit for Kids in New York Focuses on Danish Resistance During World War II

Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes Again For Repeating ‘Hurtful’ Claim That Holocaust ‘Wasn’t About Race’

Dishonest Reporter of the Year Awards, 2022

The Rise of the Neo-Alt-Right

Why the World Media Must Wait to Criticize New Israeli Government

Shabbat Vayigash: How to Conduct a Successful Negotiation

December 30, 2022 8:51 am
0

Major Spike in Judea and Samaria Shooting Attacks, IDF Stats Reveal

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli soldiers guard along a fence leading to Judea and Samaria, as part of search efforts to capture six Palestinian terrorists who escaped from Gilboa Prison earlier this week, by the village of Muqeibila in northern Israel, September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo

JNS.org – As 2022 draws to a close, the Israel Defense Forces has summarized its operational activities for the past year, which included dozens of reported strikes on Iranian targets in Syria and dozens of special operations.

Dozens of enemy cyberattacks were thwarted, the IDF’s figures revealed.

The Lebanese arena remained quiet this year, despite Hezbollah’s attempt to send unarmed drones towards Israeli offshore gas rigs in July, which were shot down by the Israel Navy and Air Force.

Judea and Samaria saw one of its most violent years in the last 15, with 285 terrorist shooting attacks in 2022, compared to 61 in 2021. There was, however, a decrease in stabbing incidents, with 14 compared to 18 last year, according to the IDF report.

Related coverage

December 29, 2022 2:01 pm
0

New Israeli Government Sworn In, Ron Dermer Named to Strategic Affairs Post

Israel's new government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was sworn in Thursday with far-right MKs Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel...

The defense establishment is deeply disturbed by the Palestinian Authority’s lack of sovereignty in northern areas such as Jenin and Nablus, which became centers of terrorism this year, the document continued.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.