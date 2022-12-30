NBA Shares Guide to Dispelling Prejudices, Antisemitic Tropes Against Jews

The National Basketball Association shared on its website on Wednesday a guide created by the Anti-Defamation League that can help individuals identify and disprove antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories about Jewish people.

The ADL’s “Antisemitism Uncovered: A Guide To Old Myths in a New Era” series highlights the most common antisemitic myths used to promote hatred against Jews, explains their historical context, and helps readers understand how they pose a threat to the Jewish community and also other minority groups.

“Over the past several months, experts have reported seeing an increase in influential individuals with significant platforms invoking longstanding prejudices about Jewish people … Sharing false antisemitic tropes can lead to real-world consequences that can be deeply dangerous for Jews,” the NBA said.

The posting on the NBA website comes two months after Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving promoted on Twitter a documentary film that contains antisemitic tropes about the relationship between Jews and the slave trade. The seven-time All Star at first doubled down on his support for the film, titled “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” but then apologized on social media mere hours after his team temporarily suspended him for not condemning antisemitism. He has also since deleted the Twitter post about the documentary.

Irving further issued a joint statement with the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League in which the basketball player and the Nets said they would each donate $500,000 to organizations that work to combat hatred.