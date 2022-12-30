NY Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill Meant to Keep Hasidim Out of Town

JNS.org – The Rabbinical Alliance of America applauded New York Governor Kathy Hochul for her veto last week of a bill it said is antisemitic in nature.

Hochul vetoed New York State Senate Bill S1810A, known as the Community Preservation Fund for the Town of Chester Bill. It would have allowed Chester in Orange County to establish a “community preservation fund” to purchase open land and prevent the expansion of housing there.

Critics of the bill said its true purpose is to prevent the expansion of the Orthodox Jewish community.

Rabbi Mendy Mirocznik, executive vice president of the RAA, said in a statement that “we appreciate the diligent attention given by Governor Hochul in vetoing this bill which many in the Orthodox community feel was designed to discriminate against the growing Hasidic population in the area. Governor Hochul sent the message that it is unacceptable to enact laws that serve as a tool to discriminate.”

In her veto message, Hochul said, “There has been well-documented tension in the town of Chester between local officials and members of a specific population of the Hasidic community, which has also resulted in litigation. Similar unease exists in the neighboring area of Blooming Grove. In light of ongoing and historical tensions, it would be inappropriate to sign this legislation at this juncture and I am therefore constrained to veto this bill.”