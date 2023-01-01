Sunday, January 1st | 8 Tevet 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

In Grim 2022 Totals, IDF Counts 31 Killed in Terrorist Attacks, Uptick in Shootings And Firebombings

2022: The Year FUD Took Off

Can US Jews Love the Real Israel—Or Only the Fantasy Version?

UN’s ICJ Vote Could Spell Trouble for Israel, as New Government Reacts with Fury

Priorities for Israel’s New Government

Israel’s New Ministers Undergo Transition of Power on 1st Day

American Jews Must Embrace Their Own Identity Politics

Egypt’s al-Sisi Congratulates Netanyahu on New Israeli Government

Israel’s National Security Minister Ben-Gvir Pledges ‘Full Support’ to Police Officers

Global Economy Faces Tougher Year in 2023, IMF’s Georgieva Warns

January 1, 2023 1:47 pm
0

Egypt’s al-Sisi Congratulates Netanyahu on New Israeli Government

avatar by i24 News

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attends the Arab summit in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, May 31, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Hamad l Mohammed/File Photo.

i24News – Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday, where al-Sisi congratulated Netanyahu on the establishment of the new government.

The latest ruling coalition headed by Netanyahu, who was Israel’s prime minister for three years in the 1990s and from 2009 to 2021, was sworn in last week after a conclusive victory by the right-wing bloc in the general election held in November.

According to a statement from Netanyahu’s office, “the two leaders expressed their desire to promote bilateral relations between Egypt and Israel on all levels, including in references to developments in the international and regional arenas.”

Additionally, they emphasized the importance of promoting peace, stability and security for the benefit of the two peoples and for all the peoples of the Middle East.

The two countries enjoy friendly ties, united by mutual security concerns over jihadists in the Sinai peninsula and the Iran-backed terrorist groups Hamas and the Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian enclave both countries share borders with. During all the recent escalations between Israel and Gaza-based terrorists, Egypt brokered between the two sides to secure cessations of hostilities.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.