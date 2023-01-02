Monday, January 2nd | 9 Tevet 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Agudath Israel of America Condemns the New York Times for Latest Hit Piece on Orthodox Jews

Former Nazi Camp Secretary, 97, Challenges Her Conviction

Israel: Doctors Warn About Extremely Contagious ‘Kraken’ Variant of COVID-19

Israel: Ultra-Orthodox Jews to Make Up 16 Percent of Population by 2030

Hamas Warns Against Ben-Gvir’s Potential Visit to Temple Mount This Week

Lula Takes Over in Brazil, Slams Bolsonaro’s Anti-Democratic Threats

Israeli Foreign Minister Sees ‘Abraham Accords’ Summit in Morocco in March

In Grim 2022 Totals, IDF Counts 31 Killed in Terrorist Attacks, Uptick in Shootings And Firebombings

2022: The Year FUD Took Off

Can US Jews Love the Real Israel—Or Only the Fantasy Version?

January 2, 2023 9:53 am
0

Former Nazi Camp Secretary, 97, Challenges Her Conviction

avatar by JNS.org

Irmgard Furchner, a 96-year-old former secretary to the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp, is pictured at the beginning of her trial in a courtroom, in Itzehoe, Germany, October 19, 2021. Christian Charisius/Pool via REUTERS

JNS.org – The conviction of a 97-year-old former Nazi camp secretary for participation in the murder of more than 10,000 people in the Holocaust was appealed, a German court announced on Wednesday.

The defense team of Irmgard Furchner, the first woman tried in Germany for Nazi-era crimes in decades, and a second plaintiff subsequently “submitted an appeal to the Federal Supreme Court against the ruling of the regional court of Itzehoe,” read a statement from the court, reported AFP.

According to the spokeswoman, the legal challenge could only question whether the penalty was founded on a violation of the law.

Furchner was sentenced to two years in prison with a two-year suspension last week for her role in what prosecutors termed the “cruel and deliberate murder” of captives at the Stutthof camp in occupied Poland. She had expressed regret during the trial, telling the court she was “sorry about everything that happened.”

Related coverage

January 2, 2023 10:01 am
0

Agudath Israel of America Condemns the New York Times for Latest Hit Piece on Orthodox Jews

JNS.org - Agudath Israel of America in a statement on Thursday criticized The New York Times for its latest story,...

Furchner took dictation and handled correspondence for camp commander Paul Werner Hoppe between June 1943 and April 1945, while her husband was a fellow SS officer at the camp.

An estimated 65,000 individuals died at the camp near Gdansk, including “Jewish captives, Polish partisans, and Soviet Russian prisoners of war,” according to prosecutors.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.