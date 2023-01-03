Tuesday, January 3rd | 10 Tevet 5783

January 3, 2023 10:30 am
Israeli Army Maps For Demolition Homes of Jerusalem Bomber

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli soldiers secure a public street in Jerusalem, following a series of fatal attacks, April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

i24News – Israeli forces overnight mapped for demolition the homes of the terrorist who carried out November’s double bombing attack in Jerusalem that killed two and wounded at least 22 others.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that the homes of Eslam Froukh in Ramallah and Kafr ‘Aqab were examined for possible destruction. The Shin Bet domestic intelligence service and Israel Police last month announced that the 26-year-old Israeli Arab was arrested in November. The mechanical engineer is affiliated with the Islamic State group.

During Monday night’s operation, IDF troops encountered violent rioters who threw stones and Molotov cocktails at them before they deployed disbursement measures. No casualties to Israeli forces were reported.

The Jerusalem attacks on November 23 left two Israelis dead – Arye Schepoek, 16, and Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma’ada, 50.

Netanyahu: 'Dangerous' Iran Deal Still Here

Two Palestinians were seriously wounded overnight during an exchange of gunfire with IDF forces at the Dheisheh refugee camp just south of Bethlehem, according to Hebrew media reports.

According to Palestinian sources, a Palestinian was killed by IDF fire during the incident. It was unclear if it was one of the two Palestinians seriously wounded or a different individual.

