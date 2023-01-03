Tuesday, January 3rd | 10 Tevet 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

PA: Changes to Status Quo on Temple Mount Would Be ‘Declaration of War’

Netanyahu: ‘Dangerous’ Iran Deal Still Here

Blinken Tells Israeli Counterpart That US Will Ramp Up Pressure on Iran

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir Visits the Temple Mount in Jerusalem

Jewish Londoner Slashed And His Infant Son Assaulted While Taking Walk

IDF Razes Residences of Palestinians Who Killed Israeli Officer, Deadly Clashes Ensue

Secretary of State Blinken Calls New Israeli Foreign Minister, Raises Threats to Two-State Solution

UK Chief Rabbi Receives Knighthood in King Charles’s First New Year Honors List

Holocaust Survivor Included in Prince Charles’ First New Years Honors List After Celebrating 99th Birthday

Why Is the Puppet Master Villain in ‘Jack Ryan’ Jewish?

January 3, 2023 9:21 am
0

PA: Changes to Status Quo on Temple Mount Would Be ‘Declaration of War’

avatar by JNS.org

Jewish visitors gesture as Israeli security forces secure the area at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem’s Old City, May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JNS.org – The Palestinian Authority said on Monday that changes by Israel to the status quo at the Temple Mount such as permitting Jewish prayer there would be a “declaration of war with serious consequences for everyone.”

The spokesman for the PA presidency, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, in a statement carried by the PA-run WAFA news agency said the Biden administration is facing a test in its commitment to a two-state solution and other goals set by Washington for the region.

“Israeli policies, if they are not stopped with serious American pressure, will lead the situation to get out of control,” according to the statement.

Hamas, meanwhile, said that it would “not stand idly by” if National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir entered the Temple Mount, adding that his visit would “ignite the region.”

Related coverage

January 1, 2023 1:47 pm
0

Egypt’s al-Sisi Congratulates Netanyahu on New Israeli Government

i24News – Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday, where al-Sisi congratulated Netanyahu...

“Criminal Ben-Gvir’s announcement of his intention to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque reflects the arrogance of the fascist settler government and its premeditated intentions to escalate incursions and attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque with the aim of dividing it,” Hamas spokesman Abd al-Latif al-Qanou said, according to a report on Monday by the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen­ website.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.