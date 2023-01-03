Sacha Baron Cohen Returns as Borat to Roast Ye’s Jew-Hatred

JNS.org – The Kennedy Center last week shared a memorable comedy routine from Sacha Baron Cohen, who revived his Borat character — a Kazakh “journalist” known for his absurd accent, signature suit, sexual improprieties and over-the-top satire on antisemitism.

On Dec. 4, the Kennedy Center’s Honors Event celebrated the cultural contributions of George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight and U2 with Cohen’s routine. The center later shared footage of the stand-up act for those not in attendance.

The comedian’s jabs at embattled hip-hop mogul Ye (formerly Kanye West) grabbed the most attention, though his commentary on President Joe Biden (who was in attendance) and former President Donald Trump also generated abundant laughter.

“I am told the president of US and A is here…Where are you Mr. Trump? Oh, you don’t look so good. Where have your glorious big belly gone? And your pretty orange skin have become pale!” Cohen said.

Cohen then went after Ye. “Before I proceed I must say I am very upset about the antisemitism in US and A. It not fair! Kazakhstan is number one Jew-crushing nation! Stop stealing our hobby. Your Kanye, he tried to move to Kazakhstan, and he even changed his name to Kazakhstanye West. But we said no, he too antisemitic even for us,” he said, prompting applause from the audience of celebrities.