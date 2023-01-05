Thursday, January 5th | 12 Tevet 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Putin Orders Cease Fire in Ukraine Over Orthodox Christmas: Kremlin

Palestinian Gunman Killed in Clashes With Israeli Forces Near Nablus

Four Worst Ways the New York Times Slimed the Jews in 2022

Israel, India Foreign Ministers Talk ‘Strategic Partnership’

China Defends Its COVID Response After WHO, Biden Concerns

No Lessons to Take From Iran Over Press, Judicial Freedoms: France

Iran Summons French Envoy Over ‘Insulting’ Cartoons

Biden Administration Delays Civil Rights Protections Against Antisemitism to December; Palestinian Group Lauds Move

‘A Scientific Breakthrough’: Tel Aviv University Launches Third Nanosatellite in Two Years

‘Whatever It Takes’: Israeli Defense Chief Presses US on Iran Threat

January 5, 2023 10:44 am
0

Putin Orders Cease Fire in Ukraine Over Orthodox Christmas: Kremlin

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a 36-hour cease fire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas after an appeal from the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, a step Ukraine had earlier dismissed as a cynical trap.

Putin ordered the 36-hour ceasefire would begin at 1200 on Jan. 6, the Kremlin said. Many Orthodox Christians, including those living in Russia and Ukraine, celebrate Christmas on Jan. 6-7.

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow called earlier on Thursday for both sides of the war in Ukraine to observe a Christmas truce.

“Taking into account the appeal of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I instruct the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation to introduce a ceasefire regime along the entire line of contact of the parties in Ukraine from 12.00 on January 6, 2023 to 24.00 on January 7, 2023,” Putin said in the order.

Related coverage

January 5, 2023 9:36 am
0

Israel, India Foreign Ministers Talk ‘Strategic Partnership’

i24 News - Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen spoke with his Indian counterpart on Thursday, during which the two spoke...

“Proceeding from the fact that a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in the areas of hostilities, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and allow them to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as on Christmas Day,” Putin said.

Ukraine earlier dismissed Kirill’s appeal, though there was no immediate reaction to Putin‘s ceasefire announcement.

A senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski, Mykhailo Podolyak, cast the Russian Orthodox Church as a “war propagandist” that had incited the “mass murder” of Ukrainians and the militarization of Russia.

“The statement of the Russian Orthodox Church about the ‘Christmas Truce’ is a cynical trap and an element of propaganda,” he said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.