Global Leaders Condemn Bolsonaro Supporters' Assault on Brazil Government Buildings

January 8, 2023 3:52 pm
Global Leaders Condemn Bolsonaro Supporters’ Assault on Brazil Government Buildings

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Supporters of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, outside Brazil’s National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, December 8, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Supporters of Brazil’s former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday invaded the country’s Supreme Court, the Congress building and surrounded the presidential palace in Brasilia. Here are reactions from world leaders:

CHILEAN PRESIDENT GABRIEL BORIC

“The Brazilian government has our full support in the face of this cowardly and vile attack on democracy.”

COLOMBIAN PRESIDENT GUSTAVO PETRO

“All my solidarity to @LulaOficial and the people of Brazil. Fascism has decided to stage a coup. … It is urgent for the OAS (Organization of American States) to meet if it wants to continue to live as an institution.”

SPANISH PRIME MINISTER PEDRO SANCHEZ

“All my support to President @LulaOficial and to the free and democratically elected institutions of the Brazilian people. We categorically condemn the assault on the Brazil’s Congress and make a call for the immediate return to democratic normality.”

MEXICO’S FOREIGN MINISTER MARCELO EBRARD

“In the wake of the events in Brazil, we express Mexico’s full support for President Lula’s administration, elected by popular will. We reject any attempt against democratic institutions.”

ARGENTINE FOREIGN MINISTER SANTIAGO CAFIERO

“We express our solidarity with @LulaOficial and raise our voices in defense of Brazil’s democracy.”

ECUADOR’S FOREIGN RELATIONS MINISTRY

“Ecuador condemns the events against institutionality in Brazil and reiterates its unrestricted support for democracy and the legitimately elected government.”

