January 8, 2023 10:06 am
Netanyahu Blocks Heavy Sanctions on PA After UN Vote

Israeli Ambassador to US Ron Dermer speaks at the Israeli-American Council National Conference in Washington, DC, Nov. 6, 2017. Photo: Perry Bindelglass.

i24 NewsIsrael’s cabinet approved sanctions against the Palestinian Authority following its appeal to the International Court of Justice to examine the legality of Israel’s “occupation.” However, Sunday reports indicate that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may have limited the sanctions against the body, despite pressure from cabinet members.

The measures Israel imposed on Friday include withholding a percentage of the tax revenue it collected last year on behalf of the PA to offset stipends paid to terrorists. Additionally, Palestinian construction plans in Area C were frozen.

According to Israel’s Ynet, the United States was unhappy with the decision to place sanctions against the Palestinian Authority. Still, they didn’t condemn Israel since they realized it could have taken much more drastic measures. The report indicates that the decisions aligned with the Israeli security establishment’s recommendation.

Netanyahu also reportedly decided that the cabinet would appoint a limited team that would include him and four other ministers that would decide on the detailed steps to be taken against the PA. These four ministers are Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich – who also serves as a minister in the Defense Ministry – Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

Israel also revoked the entry permits of three PA officials on Saturday who paid visits to an Arab terrorist released from jail after serving 40 years for murdering an Israeli soldier.

