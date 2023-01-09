‘You’re the Lackey of a Murderous Regime,’ Swedish MP Tells Iranian Ambassador

A Swedish parliamentarian on Monday slammed the Iranian Ambassador in Stockholm as the “lackey of a murderous regime” after he wrote her a lengthy letter dismissing the concerns she raised about the abuse of human rights by Iran’s rulers.

“As a Member of Swedish Parliament for nine years, I have never, ever, received a response letter from an Ambassador or representative of any another country comparable to this,” Lawen Redar — A Swedish-Iranian politician who represents the left-wing Social Democrats in parliament — declared on Instagram.

In the letter dated Dec. 29, Ahmad Masoumifar — Iran’s envoy in Sweden — accused Redar of writing “colonial-minded statements” in her original letter, in which she formally protested the Iranian regime’s repression of the historic protests that erupted last September following the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish woman, while in the hands of its “morality police.”

Masoumifar in his letter urged Redar to “familiarize yourself with the rudimentary principles of international conduct, the unethical implications of orientalist, imperialistic and chauvinist attitudes, and to generally gain a basic appreciation of the political dynamics of the current century, a century where neo-colonial attitudes are no longer tenable.”

In her response to the ambassador, Redar noted that this was “the answer I get from demanding rule of law and stop of executions in Iran: a lesson in the misinterpretations of the West.”

She continued: “You are nothing more than a lackey for a murderous regime, Mr. Ambassador.”

Iran drew international condemnation over the weekend when it carried the executions of two men, Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, who were arrested during the protests. Canada, the UK, Germany and The Vatican were among the countries excoriating Tehran, with the US State Department declaring that the executions had occurred following “sham trials.”

In a separate statement, State Department spokesman Jake Sullivan hinted at possible legal action against the Iranian regime over it military alliance with Russia, which has resulted in Iranian weaponry being deployed against Ukrainian targets.

Iran had chosen “to go down a road where their weapons are being used to kill civilians in Ukraine and to try to plunge cities into cold and darkness, which from our point of view, puts Iran in a place where it could potentially be contributing to widespread war crimes,” Sullivan said on Monday.