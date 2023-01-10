Tuesday, January 10th | 17 Tevet 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US: Israel’s Withholding of Funds over Palestinian Terrorism ‘Exacerbates Tensions’

Bill Re-Extending Israeli Laws to Citizens in Judea and Samaria Passes First Reading

Neturei Karta Delegation Meets With PIJ Terrorist in Jenin: Report

US National Security Adviser to ‘Engage Deeply’ on Iran Threat During Israel Visit

Israel Inks $80 Million Deal to Expand Training Center for Fighter Pilots

Why the U.S. Government is Right to Use the IHRA Definition of Antisemitism

‘A New Narrative’: Group Aims to Give Voice to Resilient Mizrahi Jewish Refugees

‘You’re the Lackey of a Murderous Regime,’ Swedish MP Tells Iranian Ambassador

US, Israeli, Arab Diplomats Convene in Abu Dhabi for Negev Forum Meeting

Kibbutz Orchard Destroyed by Gaza Firebomb Replaced by Garden, Archeological Exhibit

January 10, 2023 9:14 am
0

Bill Re-Extending Israeli Laws to Citizens in Judea and Samaria Passes First Reading

avatar by JNS.org

A general view shows the plenum at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem. Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JNS.org – A bill seeking to apply Israeli criminal and various civil laws to communities located in Area C of Judea and Samaria passed its first reading in the Knesset on Tuesday.

The proposed legislation seeks to renew a set of “emergency” regulations enacted in the aftermath of the 1967 Six-Day War, meant to be reapproved every five years but which were last approved in 2017.

Israel’s previous government did not renew the regulations due to opposition from members of the coalition, specifically the left-wing Meretz and Islamist Ra’am parties.

However, they were automatically extended when the government fell in June, and remain in effect for three months after the date of the swearing-in of the new government.

Related coverage

January 10, 2023 9:14 am
0

Neturei Karta Delegation Meets With PIJ Terrorist in Jenin: Report

JNS.org - A delegation of the radical anti-Zionist Haredi Neturei Karta faction visited the city of Jenin in Samaria on Monday,...

The “Law to Extend the Emergency Regulations (Judea and Samaria—Jurisdiction and Legal Aid 5727-1967)” effectively applies Israeli jurisdiction to citizens living in Judea and Samaria, including as it relates to obligations such as paying taxes and fulfilling mandatory military service, as well as the extension of rights such as national and state health insurance.

The law also delineates the legal powers of state authorities in Palestinian Authority-controlled territories.

The bill will now move to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee for approval before returning to the plenum for its final two readings.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.