Wednesday, January 11th | 18 Tevet 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Gush Etzion Named in Top 10 Landing Spots for Immigrants

Prosecutors Request Life Plus 21 Years for Terrorist Murderer of Ori Ansbacher

Hangebi Takes Over as Israel’s National Security Adviser

‘It’s Time for a Plan B’: War Crimes Accusation May Indicate Biden Admin Iran Policy Shift, Experts Say

Hamas Denounces UAE Decision to Include Holocaust Education in Curriculum

Antisemitic Hate Crimes in New York City Increased 41 Percent in 2022

Anger Over Algerian Paper’s ‘Unbearable Antisemitic Diatribe’ Targeting French Jewish Historian

Mel Gibson Removed From New Orleans Parade After Backlash

Russia is Now Fighting NATO in Ukraine, Top Putin Ally Says

Amid Ukraine War, Putin’s Top Brass Promise a Stronger Military

January 11, 2023 8:15 am
0

Hangebi Takes Over as Israel’s National Security Adviser

avatar by JNS.org

Naftali Bennett and Tzachi Hanegbi at The Israel Project’s pre-election foreign-policy debate. Photo: via Wikimedia Commons

JNS.org – Former Israeli Minister Tzachi Hanegbi stepped into his new role this week as head of the National Security Council, following a transitional phase with his predecessor Eyal Hulata that included an in-depth study of all security and diplomatic issues.

As part of the transition, the two met together with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed sensitive issues.

Hulata wished Hanegbi success and thanked the National Security Council personnel for their dedication and professionalism, adding that he was sure they would continue their dedicated work in support of the security and diplomatic activity of the prime minister

Netanyahu appointed Hanegbi, a confidante and Likud Party veteran, to the position in December. He has held several ministerial posts throughout his career, including the health, communications and justice portfolios. He also served as chairman of several Knesset panels, including the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and the Finance Committee.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.