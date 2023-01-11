Hangebi Takes Over as Israel’s National Security Adviser
by JNS.org
JNS.org – Former Israeli Minister Tzachi Hanegbi stepped into his new role this week as head of the National Security Council, following a transitional phase with his predecessor Eyal Hulata that included an in-depth study of all security and diplomatic issues.
As part of the transition, the two met together with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed sensitive issues.
Hulata wished Hanegbi success and thanked the National Security Council personnel for their dedication and professionalism, adding that he was sure they would continue their dedicated work in support of the security and diplomatic activity of the prime minister
Netanyahu appointed Hanegbi, a confidante and Likud Party veteran, to the position in December. He has held several ministerial posts throughout his career, including the health, communications and justice portfolios. He also served as chairman of several Knesset panels, including the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and the Finance Committee.