Wednesday, January 11th | 18 Tevet 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Shas Party Spiritual Leader Shimon Baadani Dies at 94

Gush Etzion Named in Top 10 Landing Spots for Immigrants

Prosecutors Request Life Plus 21 Years for Terrorist Murderer of Ori Ansbacher

Hangebi Takes Over as Israel’s National Security Adviser

‘It’s Time for a Plan B’: War Crimes Accusation May Indicate Biden Admin Iran Policy Shift, Experts Say

Hamas Denounces UAE Decision to Include Holocaust Education in Curriculum

Antisemitic Hate Crimes in New York City Increased 41 Percent in 2022

Anger Over Algerian Paper’s ‘Unbearable Antisemitic Diatribe’ Targeting French Jewish Historian

Mel Gibson Removed From New Orleans Parade After Backlash

Russia is Now Fighting NATO in Ukraine, Top Putin Ally Says

January 11, 2023 8:34 am
0

Shas Party Spiritual Leader Shimon Baadani Dies at 94

avatar by JNS.org

Shimon Baadani giving a shiur in 2018 Photo: via Wikimedia Commons

JNS.org – Rabbi Shimon Baadani, the president of the Shas Party’s Council of Torah Sages, died on Wednesday morning at Sheba Medical Center (Tel Hashomer Hospital) in Ramat Gan at the age of 94.

Baadani suffered from pneumonia and was hospitalized several times before his death.

Badaani was elected a member of Shas’s Council of Torah Sages with the party’s founding in 1984.

He rose to become the supreme authority in the Shas movement following the death of Rabbi Shalom Cohen in August 2022.

Related coverage

January 11, 2023 8:19 am
0

Prosecutors Request Life Plus 21 Years for Terrorist Murderer of Ori Ansbacher

JNS.org - Prosecutors asked the Jerusalem District Court on Wednesday to sentence Palestinian terrorist Arafat Irfaiya to life in prison plus...

Badaani was born in Hadera in 1928 to parents of Yemenite origin and was one of the pioneers of Shas, a Sephardic ultra-Orthodox movement.

In a statement on Badani’s passing, the Shas Party said it was stunned by the loss, calling him a “model of his generation” who worked with dedication for the movement.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.